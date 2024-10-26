The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has urged electricity consumers to report any distribution companies (DisCos) that fail to supply necessary equipment, such as cables and transformers.

NERC releases email, phone number to report DisCos forcing consumers to buy transformers, poles

In a social media post on Saturday, NERC emphasized that DisCos are responsible for providing all essential electricity infrastructure, including poles, to consumers.

NERC said:

“It is the duty of your DisCo to provide transformers, cables and poles.

“If your DisCo is asking you to provide any of these, kindly reach out to this dedicated email and phone number set-up to address these issues; Email:idn@nerc.gov.ng Phone No.:07074865354.”

NERC also urged the public to reach out with any complaints by contacting its call center at 02013444331 or 09088999244, or by emailing complaints@nerc.gov.ng.

On March 22, NERC cautioned consumers against purchasing transformers without a formal agreement with distribution companies.

Aisha Mahmud, NERC’s Commissioner for Customer Affairs, clarified that customers are not responsible for supplying transformers for DisCos.

Mahmud added that if customers do need to be involved, a formal undertaking must be signed between them and the DisCos.

Additionally, NERC advised customers to inform the relevant distribution company of any unpaid electricity bills before moving into a new property.

