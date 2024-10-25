The Lagos state government has again intensified efforts to boost its gross domestic product (GDP) through several measures

The latest of such is the introduction of a cultural initiative aimed at promoting the cultural heritage of the state

Idris Aregbe, the special adviser to the state governor on tourism, arts, and culture, provided more explanation on the initiative

The Lagos state government has unveiled what it called Lagos Cultural Mission Initiative to showcase its cultural heritage to the world and aid partnership with countries globally.

Idris Aregbe, the special adviser to the state governor on tourism, arts, and culture, spoke at the launch of the initiative at the Nike Arts Gallery in Lekki, Lagos state on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

The event, tagged “Advancing the Essence of Culture”, featured art exhibitions, cultural performances, and traditional food display, which was attended by representatives from over 20 embassies.

Why Lagos Cultural Mission Initiative?

At the event, Aregbe said through the initiative, the government also aimed to boost local and foreign tourists visit all year round to Lagos as well as increase buying and selling between the tourist and their host.

He noted that the vision behind the initiative is to make Lagos the culture powerhouse for Africa, where joint festivals, educational exchanges, and tourism promotions will be determined.

He said:

"We are using this mission to promote international collaboration and advance cultural diplomacy between Lagos and other nations.

“Through this mission, we are creating lasting cultural partnerships that will not only benefit Lagos but also build bridges and foster mutual respect and collaboration with our international friends. Together, we are advancing culture and elevating Lagos as a global meeting point for creativity and connection."

Under the initiative, Aregbe said the youth will have the platform to interact with elders, get acquainted with the state’s cultural heritage to prevent it from going extinct.

He described it as a journey to explore, discover and celebrate the beauty of the state to increase investor confidence in the commercial nerve centre.

He added:

"We need to be able to tell our story and sit down and learn more about our values. We came up with this Lagos Cultural Mission, and what we intend to do is to tell our story and make sure that we appeal to lovers of Lagos.

“Let’s see how we can help each other, let’s see how we can cater for more youths on the streets. We have a lot of people waiting to add value to Lagos, we want to continue to give them a platform."

Earlier, the founder of Nike Arts Gallery, Nike Okundaye-Davies, appealed to the minister of interior to make entry visa easy for tourists, saying this will encourage more visitors into Nigeria.

“We want the minister to make visa easy for those who want to invest. It is difficult to get a Nigerian visa, we need to address this.”

Lagos becoming global tourism destination

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Aregbe said the goal of the governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government is to make Lagos state a top 10 global tourism destination.

He added that this vision is part of the state's broader THEMES+ agenda, showcasing the city's vibrant culture, growth, and unique shared experiences.

