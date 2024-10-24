A 15-year-old student of Anglican Grammar School in Arigidi Akoko has been ordered to remain in juvenile custody following allegations of murder

The Ondo State court presided over by Chief Magistrate, made the ruling as the case awaits further direction from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions

Prosecutors claim the defendant was handed a knife during the altercation, leading to the tragic death of Salau

Arigidi Akoko, Ondo state - A court in Ondo State has ordered the remand of a 15-year-old female student of Anglican Grammar School, Arigidi Akoko, Ondo state.

The chief magistrate of the court, Olateju Odenusi-Fadeyi, made the judgment that it was as a result of the allegation that she stabbed her colleague, Habib Salau, a 17-year-old, to death.

Ondo student remanded for allegedly stabbing classmate. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

The 15-year-old will be remanded at the Ondo State Juvenile Home in Akure.

School student kills classmate during fight

It will remain so until further advice is received from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, DPP.

The defendant, who was brought to court on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder, was said to have stabbed the 17-year-old with a knife during a fight.

Police Prosecutor Josephine Awana had earlier informed the court about the incident, alleging that the defendant committed murder.

The prosecutor had said:

“The defendant accused the deceased of accosting her on the way home after a misunderstanding between them.

“It resulted in a fight and the defendant said someone gave her a knife and ordered her to stab the deceased on the neck.”

According to the prosecution, the offenses contravene Sections 124 and 319(1) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

Man killed 8-year-old cousin while waiting for ransom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that 22-year-old nab, Muhammed Mustapha, has been arrested by the police for kidnapping and killing his 8-year-old cousin, Muhammed Auwal Khalifa, in Adamawa state. Mustapha was arrested by detectives attached to the Adamawa State Intelligence Department (SID) following a report by the victim’s father, Harris Muhammed.

The boy hailed from Madina Ward in the state's Mubi North local government area.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng