15-Year-Old Ondo Student Remanded for Allegedly Stabbing Classmate to Death During Fight
- A 15-year-old student of Anglican Grammar School in Arigidi Akoko has been ordered to remain in juvenile custody following allegations of murder
- The Ondo State court presided over by Chief Magistrate, made the ruling as the case awaits further direction from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions
- Prosecutors claim the defendant was handed a knife during the altercation, leading to the tragic death of Salau
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Arigidi Akoko, Ondo state - A court in Ondo State has ordered the remand of a 15-year-old female student of Anglican Grammar School, Arigidi Akoko, Ondo state.
The chief magistrate of the court, Olateju Odenusi-Fadeyi, made the judgment that it was as a result of the allegation that she stabbed her colleague, Habib Salau, a 17-year-old, to death.
The 15-year-old will be remanded at the Ondo State Juvenile Home in Akure.
School student kills classmate during fight
It will remain so until further advice is received from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, DPP.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
The defendant, who was brought to court on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder, was said to have stabbed the 17-year-old with a knife during a fight.
Police Prosecutor Josephine Awana had earlier informed the court about the incident, alleging that the defendant committed murder.
The prosecutor had said:
“The defendant accused the deceased of accosting her on the way home after a misunderstanding between them.
“It resulted in a fight and the defendant said someone gave her a knife and ordered her to stab the deceased on the neck.”
According to the prosecution, the offenses contravene Sections 124 and 319(1) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ondo State, 2006.
Man killed 8-year-old cousin while waiting for ransom
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that 22-year-old nab, Muhammed Mustapha, has been arrested by the police for kidnapping and killing his 8-year-old cousin, Muhammed Auwal Khalifa, in Adamawa state. Mustapha was arrested by detectives attached to the Adamawa State Intelligence Department (SID) following a report by the victim’s father, Harris Muhammed.
The boy hailed from Madina Ward in the state's Mubi North local government area.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) With more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee), Basit Jamiu works as an editor at Legit Nigeria. He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.