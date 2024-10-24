President Bola Tinubu is pushing for the nationwide adoption of compressed natural gas (CNG) as a friendly alternative to petrol

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) announced plans to convert filling stations into CNG outlets, allowing Nigerians to retrofit their vehicles with CNG conversion kits

With CNG priced at N200 per litre compared to PMS at N1000, Tinubu aims to drive this transition to ensure cost savings for citizens and optimize the country's natural gas resources

State House, Abuja—Ekperipke Ekpo, minister of state for petroleum resources (gas), announced on Wednesday that President Bola Tinubu wants filling stations converted to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) outlets.

While speaking at the State House after the Federal Executive Council (FEC), Ekpo said:

“We are well aware that the president set up a presidential committee on the CNG to drive the CNG project.

“As a minister who has been supervising what has been going on there, it is left for us to inform the general public that CNG has come to stay, and we have to follow that route because CNG is safe, cheaper, and protects the environment.”

He further added:

“The president spoke about ensuring that most of the filling stations across the country are converted into CNG stations, where you have the conversion kits so that people can convert their vehicle to CNG”.

“It is important to note that when you are using CNG, you save a lot of money. A litre of fuel that can go for N1000, with CNG, you get it at N200, which saves you N800.”

“I believe, with the passion of Mr. President, the push that he has given to us, we’ll try as much as possible to drive the CNG programme to reach all the nooks and crannies of this country, so that we will take advantage of the natural resources (gas) that God has endowed us with.”

Tinubu was quoted as saying Nigerians can choose between buying premium motor spirit (PMS) and CNG.

Analyst speaks on CNG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in light of a recent CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) explosion that tragically resulted in the death of a car owner, concerns about the safety of CNG use in Nigeria have been brought to the forefront.

This incident has sparked debates on whether the potential of CNG is exaggerated and what measures can be taken to ensure the safety of citizens willing to adopt this alternative fuel.

