Munju was apprehended by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) during inbound passenger clearance at a Nigerian airport

She later admitted to accepting $10,000 CAD to traffic the drugs, citing financial struggles related to her ongoing master's degree in Canada

A Federal High Court in Lagos convicted and sentenced 41-year-old Adrienne Munju, a Canadian lady to 11 years in prison on October 23, 2024.

The 41-year-old was caught after importing 74 parcels of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of synthetic drugs weighing 35.20 kilograms into Nigeria.

Court convicts Canadian lady in Nigeria

Munju was convicted of two counts before Justice Dehinde Dipeolu of a Federal High Court, Lagos. The two counts charge reads:

“That you Adrienne Munju, Adult, Female, a Canadian, on or about the 3rd of October, 2024 during the inward clearance of in-bound passengers on KLM flight at the 'D' Arrival Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos without lawful authority imported 35.20 kilograms of Cana Sativa, otherwise known as 'Canadian Loud', you thereby committed an act which is an offence contrary to Section 20(1)(a) and punishable under Section 20(2)(a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act (NDLEA) Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“That you Adrienne Munju, Adult, Female, a Canadian, on or about the 3rd of October, 2024 during the inward clearance of in-bound passengers on KLM flight at the 'D' Arrival Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos without lawful authority knowingly possessed 35.20 kilograms of Canna Sativa otherwise known as 'Canadian Loud', you thereby committed an act which is an offence contrary to Section 19 of the National Drug Law ⁠Enforcement Agency Act (NDLEA) Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA arrested Munju at the terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja Lagos on October 3.

In a statement after her arrest, she had said that she was recruited to traffic the illicit consignment through an online platform for 10,000 Canadian dollars upon successful delivery in Lagos.

According to Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, Femi Babafemi, she said she took the offer because she needed the money to pay for her ongoing master’s degree program in Canada.

NDLEA arrested for trafficking drugs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Babafemi said a total of 70 parcels of Canadian Loud, weighing 35.70kg were recovered from her during a search of her luggage.

The NDLEA spokesperson said the Canadian based nurse claimed her boyfriend instructed her to come with the large consignment of the highly sought-after synthetic cannabis.

