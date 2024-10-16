The Sokoto State government has initiated the sale of rice and other essential foodstuffs at a 55 percent discount to help ease the economic burden on its citizens

Governor Ahmed Aliyu is set to launch the initiative at the Government House on October 16, with distribution planned across all 242 political wards in the state

Committee Chairman Abdullahi Dattijo assured that the sales process will be transparent and justifiably fair

The Sokoto State government announced that it has begun the sale of special foodstuffs to support the citizens in the face of economic challenges.

The state government stated on Monday that rice and other valuables will be sold at 55 per cent discount.

Sokoto state launches major rice sale at 55% discount.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Bawa confirmed to The PUNCH that Governor Ahmed Aliyu would launch the items at the Government House on October 16.

Rice sale at 55% discount in Sokoto

In his words:

“The foodstuffs will be launched tomorrow here at the Government House and I can tell you that immediately after the launch, the foodstuffs will be available in all the designated areas.

“The governor, as part of his aim to ensure it gets to the needy at the grassroots level, has decided to make it available at all the 242 political wards in the state.

“A certain number of bags has been allocated to each of the wards and it is expected that the project will be sustained till things improve in the state,” he said.

The chairman of the committee assigned to monitor the sales, Abdullahi Dattijo, gave assurance that the distribution will be fair.

He said:

“All the committee members are men of integrity, including those at the local government levels. We will ensure transparency in the sales, God willing,” he added.

Sokoto Govt denies plot to dethrone sultan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state has denied the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) allegations that it is plotting to dethrone the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Speaking on behalf of the government, the state commissioner for information and societal reorientation, Hon. Sambo Bello Danchadi, said the state government had no plan to dethrone the revered monarch.

