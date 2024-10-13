NDLEA operatives have arrested a Thailand returnee, Oguejiofor Nnaemeka Simonpeter at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos

29-year-old Oguejiofor was arrested with illicit drugs concealed in six backpacks on Monday, October 7

Oguejiofor disclosed the amount he was offered upon successful delivery of the parcels to different locations

Ikeja, Lagos state - Thailand returnee Oguejiofor Nnaemeka Simonpeter has been arrested for importing 13.30 kilograms of heroin worth over N3.192 billion at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja Lagos.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested Oguejiofor on Monday, October 7.

The 29-year-old graduate was arrested while attempting to smuggle out of the airport the illicit drug concealed in six backpacks and then packed into two big suitcases.

The NDLEA Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said the suspect had left Thailand on 3rd October on a Qatar Airways flight and stopped over in Doha.

Babafemi disclosed this in a statement issued via the NDLEA X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ndlea_nigeria on Sunday, October 13.

Oguejiofor spent two days in Doha before heading to Lagos while his luggage was routed to Accra, Ghana, his original destination.

The statement partially reads:

“After arriving in Lagos on the 5th of October, he contacted the airline to reroute his luggage to Nigeria so that he can pick them up as rush bags in a bit to beat security checks. However, NDLEA officers intercepted him at the point of exit. A search of his two suitcases revealed three empty backpacks in each box with a large parcel of heroin neatly sewn to all six backpacks. The six parcels were subsequently recovered with a gross weight of 13.30kg.”

The suspect confessed that he was hired for a fee of $7,000 upon successful delivery of the parcels.

Oguejiofor disclosed that he was to deliver two parcels in Lagos and the other four parcels in Accra, Ghana.

