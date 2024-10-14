Six people were killed, and five others injured in a multiple vehicle crash on Monday morning in Ibadan, Oyo State, involving a trailer and two tricycles

The accident, caused by the trailer's brake failure while descending a slope, crushed two tricycles

Victims were rushed to Amuloko City Hospital, where two children were treated as outpatients, while two others with severe injuries were admitted for further treatment

The fatal crash took place at Oke Eleshin, Amuloko, on Akanran Road in Ona Ara Local Government Area.

Trailer loses control, crushes tricycles

The accident involved a trailer carrying tiles, a lorry loaded with soft drinks, and two tricycles.

The trailer, reportedly descending a slope, lost control and collided with a tricycle, causing a devastating chain of events.

An eyewitness detailed how the crash unfolded, saying:

“When the trailer lost control, it crushed a Keke NAPEP (tricycle), and another lorry behind, trying to avoid a collision, crashed into another Keke NAPEP.

“Six persons died on the spot, while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries.”

Among the injured victims was a young pupil whose mother reportedly died in the accident.

Four of the injured victims were rushed to the nearby Amuloko City Hospital, including two primary school children who were treated as outpatients.

Raji Wale, the Managing Director of Amuloko City Hospital, confirmed the hospital had admitted two of the victims with severe injuries.

He explained:

“Two kids have been treated and stabilized, while two others are currently undergoing treatment for more serious injuries."

FRSC, others react to the accident

According to a staff member of the Oyo Road Transport Maintenance Agency, who requested anonymity, the accident was caused by brake failure on the trailer.

The staff member said:

“The trailer was descending a slope when it lost its brakes and crashed into the tricycles."

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) confirmed the incident, although its Oyo State Commander, Mary Alo, stated that further details would be provided after a full briefing.

