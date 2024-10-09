The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has clarified that Nigerians don't need permission to use the national anthem

Instead, the agency will provide the correct melodies of the National Anthem, ensuring its proper usage to avoid misinterpretation

Some reports had earlier claimed that the NOA DG Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said citizens need permission before they can use the national anthem

Abuja, FCT—The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has dismissed as untrue reports claiming that it must give Nigerians permission to use the national anthem.

The NOA, in a statement released Wednesday evening, October 9, said the correct submissions of its director-general, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, during an interview with Radio Kwara are that the agency, as the custodian of national symbols, will issue the correct melodies of the National Anthem.

Legit.ng gathers that Issa-Onilu also advocated that those who produce national flags or use them for commercial advertisement purposes should obtain the correct versions from the NOA.

According to the statement, all state offices of the agency are currently undertaking programmes aimed at enlightening Nigerians on the lyrics of the reintroduced National Anthem.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the new approvals given by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) prescribe that the first stanza of the National Anthem will be sung at all official government programmes, while the entire three stanzas will be used only at special events such as the Democracy Day, opening of parliament et cetera. The third stanza has been designated as national prayer.

"In line with this mandate, NOA has released the correct and authentic lyrics of the National Anthem, reintroducing it as part of its initiative to promote the new National Anthem Act signed by the President," the statement read in part.

FG rolls out programmes of NOA

The NOA has also introduced the Citizen Value Brigade (CVB), aimed at instilling Nigerian values in children. Starting with 1,000 children per state and the FCT, the initiative seeks to cultivate homegrown heroes for future generations.

Furthermore, Issa-Onilu stressed the importance of creating local cartoon content to counter foreign values being conveyed to young Nigerians.

It's worth noting that President Tinubu recently signed a bill reverting to Nigeria's original national anthem, "Nigeria, We Hail Thee," which was dropped in 1978. The re-adopted anthem, written by Lillian Jean Williams and composed by Frances Berda, is intended to inspire national unity.

Editorial note: This story has been updated to reflect the clarifications issued by the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

