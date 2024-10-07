After the Rivers LG election, a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Dr Gbe Benjamin Orduen, says FCT Minister Nyesom Wike's political relevance is waning

The PDP chieftain noted that Wike's reported strategy of using his influence to manipulate the political landscape, including weakening opposition parties and utilizing court injunctions, has backfired

Orduen also said Wike's defeat should be viewed as a warning to political figures who rely on wealth and manipulation

FCT, Abuja—Former Governor Nyesom Wike's political clout in Rivers State appears to be diminishing following yesterday's Local Government elections, Dr Gbe Benjamin Orduen, former House of Representatives Aspirant and National Secretary of the PDP National Youth Movement has said.

Orduen, speaking with Legit.ng on Sunday, October 6, said the outcome has been interpreted as a significant setback for the once-dominant political figure.

PDP chieftain, Gbe Benjamin speaks on Rivers LG election

He said that Wike's defeat marks the end of an era in Rivers politics.

His words:

"Once a commanding figure, Wike's defeat signifies the people's growing resistance to the politics of manipulation, financial influence, and strong-arm tactics that have characterized his tenure.

"For too long, Wike has operated under the assumption that he could control Rivers politics through money and manipulation."

PDP chieftain alleges Wike strategy ahead of 2027

Speaking on Wike's activities in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while also working with the opposition, he said:

"Him among his cohorts are executing Tinubu's reelection strategy for 2027, aiming to remain in the PDP while weakening opposition parties.

"His main plan was to fracture the African People's Party (APP) and use court injunctions to disqualify the candidates."

However, this strategy appears to have backfired, with Orduen stating,

"The people of Rivers have shown that Wike's money and influence cannot outweigh their resolve to see real democracy in action."

Speaking still, Orduen sees Wike's defeat as a cautionary tale for other political figures, saying:

"Wike's defeat should be a lesson to all politicians who believe they can dominate through force, wealth, or manipulation. No individual is bigger than the democratic process."

He emphasized the importance of genuine leadership, quoting Plato:

"The measure of a man is what he does with power."

Fubara to swear in 23 newly elected chairmen

Legit.ng earlier reported that the chairmen elected during the Rivers Local Government election will be sworn in at 4 pm on Sunday, October 6.

The backdrop to this event is marked by tension and unrest. The elections, held yesterday, were marred by gunshots, bomb explosions, and protests in various parts of the state.

