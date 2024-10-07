ASUU has said Muhammadu Sanusi II, the emir of Kano, contributed to the development of public universities in Nigeria, during his time as governor of the CBN

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has revealed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has stopped executing projects for public universities since 2014.

According to ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke, this halt occurred after the tenure of former CBN Governor and embattled Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, who served from 2009 to 2014.

Osodeke praised Sanusi's efforts, stating that numerous projects were initiated in public universities across Nigeria during his tenure. He cited examples of notable buildings in various universities, including his own, funded by the CBN under Sanusi's leadership.

However, Osodeke expressed disappointment that subsequent CBN governors, including Godwin Emefiele and Olayemi Cardoso, have not continued Sanusi's initiatives. He questioned the whereabouts of the funds allocated for community development and social responsibility, emphasizing that these resources should be utilized for university projects.

ASUU urges the current CBN governor to revisit Sanusi's approach and prioritize university development. Osodeke stressed that if Sanusi's legacy had been sustained, Nigeria's public universities would not face significant infrastructural deficits.

The union's concerns highlight the need for transparency and accountability in allocating funds meant for public institutions. ASUU's call to action seeks to ensure that resources are utilized effectively to enhance the quality of education in Nigeria's public universities.

