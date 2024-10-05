Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State announced a new N70,000 minimum wage for workers during the World Teachers' Day celebration in Ibadan

Ibadan, Oyo State - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared a new minimum wage of N70,000 for workers during the World Teachers' Day celebration held earlier today in Ibadan.

The announcement was met with overwhelming excitement, as workers and teachers praised the governor for his commitment to their welfare.

Makinde reiterates commitment to workers' welfare

Governor Makinde’s declaration of the wage increase comes as a reaffirmation of his administration’s focus on the well-being of civil and public servants in the state, Vanguard reported.

Speaking at the event, the governor emphasized the importance of uplifting workers, particularly teachers, who play a critical role in shaping the future of Oyo State.

Governor Makinde said:

“As a government, we are committed to ensuring that our workers are well compensated and appreciated for their efforts.

"This increase to N70,000 is a reflection of our dedication to improving the standard of living for workers in Oyo State."

He further noted that despite economic challenges, his administration has consistently prioritized timely payment of salaries and other benefits for workers.

The new minimum wage will be implemented as part of ongoing efforts to improve workers' welfare across the state, The Punch reported.

Workers celebrate the announcement

Following the announcement, jubilation erupted among workers present at the event.

Teachers, civil servants, and other attendees expressed their gratitude to Governor Makinde for keeping his promise to ensure that workers receive fair wages.

A teacher from the event, Mrs. Bolanle Adepoju, expressed her excitement, saying:

“This is a huge relief for us. Governor Makinde has shown time and again that he values the work we do. This new wage will make a big difference in our lives and the lives of our families.”

Another civil servant, Mr. Kayode Adeyemi, added,

“We are grateful to the governor for his leadership and for ensuring that workers in Oyo State are treated with dignity. This announcement has truly lifted our spirits, and we can look forward to a better future.”

