Ibadan, Oyo State - Severe flooding has ravaged student hostels at the University of Ibadan, causing significant damage to property and essential materials, including books, foodstuffs, and vital documents.

The flood, which struck on Friday, October 4, after heavy rains, has affected several hostels, submerging rooms and leaving students grappling with substantial losses.

Flood damages properties worth millions in hosptels

A student, who spoke on condition of anonymity, shared the extent of the damage, as reported by The Punch.

The student said:

“The most affected hall of residence is Awo Hostel where about 16 rooms in the underground floor were completely submerged with students’ property floating on the water.”

Valuables such as documents, electronic devices, and foodstuffs were destroyed, leaving students devastated.

Another student added,

“The flood took over my friend’s room, and destroyed everything she has, including the ones in her cupboard.”

Student union reacts to UI flooding

In response to the crisis, the University of Ibadan Students' Union issued a statement via X, expressing sympathy and outlining immediate steps being taken to address the situation.

The Union President, Aweda Bolaji, said:

“We commiserate with the residents of Obafemi Awolowo Hall, particularly those in Blocks A, B, and C, who have been affected by the recent flooding caused by the heavy rainfall.

"We understand the distress this has caused and want to reassure the residents that the Union is actively involved in addressing the situation.”

Bolaji confirmed that the issue has been promptly reported to the university's management, who directed the Works and Maintenance Department, alongside the University Student Lodgings Bureau (USLB), to intervene.

Th union revealed that in the interim, affected students have been temporarily relocated to other rooms and blocks within the hostel.

