NIMC launches self-service modification portal for modifications

The National Identity Management System (NIMC) has given a fresh update on modification activities

NIMC said NIN holders are to use the NIMC self-service modification portal for their modification activities

The NIMC self-service modification portal is convenient and allows for update of information anywhere, anytime

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The National Identity Management System (NIMC) said modification activities will no longer be conducted in its enrollment centers.

The NIN holders are advised to use the NIMC self-service modification portal for their modifications.

NIMC self-service modification portal allows update of information anywhere, anytime Photo credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The agency said the significant policy change in all enrolment offices nationwide is ongoing efforts to enhance the NIMC.

This was disclosed in a short video clip shared via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @nimc_ng

“Dear NIN holders, please be informed that as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the National Identity Management System, modification activities will no longer be conducted in our enrollment centers. Kindly use the NIMC self-service modification portal for your modifications.”

It further reads:

“As part of the ongoing efforts to enhance the National Identity Management System, NIMC has introduced a significant policy change in all enrolment offices nationwide.

“Modification activities will no longer be conducted in our enrollment centers. Instead, we have launched a convenient self-service modification portal, empowering you to update your information securely and efficiently online.”

Here are the benefits of self-service modification.

1. it is convenient and allows you to update your information anywhere, anytime.

2. it eradicates the wait times. No more long queues or waiting periods.

3. it enhances the security of data because it is a secure online platform.

4. it increases efficiency, faster processing, and approval.

How to check If your NIN has been linked

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that there are some subscribers who are not sure whether or not their SIMs have been linked with their NIN, though they still have access to making calls.

You can check if your line has already been linked and quickly go ahead to link it if it hasn't, to avoid being barred from making calls.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng