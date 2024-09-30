The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has explained why it dropped money laundering charges against Idris Okuneye (a.k.a Bobrisky)

The EFCC Prosecutor, Bilikisu Bala, dismissed the claim that EFCC was financially induced to drop the charges against the popular cross-dresser

Bala six count charges bordering on naira abuse and money laundering were initially raised against Bobrisky

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said money laundering charges against Idris Okuneye (a.k.a Bobrisky) were lawfully dropped.

The EFCC Prosecutor, Bilikisu Bala, said the decision was in compliance with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA.

EFCC said money laundering charges against Bobrisky were lawfully dropped. Photo credit: @officialEFCC/The_HBMayana

Bala stated this while addressing the joint Committee of the house of representatives investigating allegations of corruption against some officers of the EFCC and the Nigeria Correctional Service.

She said six count charges bordering on Naira Abuse and Money Laundering were initially raised against Okuneye.

This is according to the statement issued via the EFCC X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @officialEFCC.

Why EFCC dropped money laundering charges Bobrisky

The EFCC prosecutor said counts 1-4 were on Naira Abuse while counts five and six were on money laundering.

She said the charges were based on Bobrisky’s “confessional statement that his firm, Bob Express, was not registered with SCUML and was not rendering returns to it.”

“Okuneye’s confession that he didn’t register his firm, Bob Express with SCUML and was not rendering returns to it informed the money laundering charges initially included in the six-count charges. However, when we wrote to SCUML on the status of the firm, the Unit responded that it was not a Designated Non-Financial Institution, Business and Profession, DNFIBP. We cannot lawfully sustain the charges in all sincerity. We, therefore dropped them and relied on the four counts of Naira mutilation to which Okuneye had pleaded guilty”

Bala rubbished claims that EFCC operatives were financially induced to drop charges against Bobrisky.

"There is simply no basis for that. The Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, allows the amendment of charges. It is a professional practice. It is laughable for anyone to attribute our decision to monetary issues.”

