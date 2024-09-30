Afenifere has strongly opposed the proposed National Independent Local Government Electoral Commission (NILGEC) bill

The group also vowed to mobilize against what they called "unitarianism" by the Federal Government

Afenifere reaffirmed its commitment to federalism, condemning efforts to stifle democracy

The pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has expressed strong opposition to the proposed National Independent Local Government Electoral Commission (NILGEC) bill.

Afenifere described it as a dangerous attempt to centralize power further.

The group made this stance clear in a communique issued after its monthly meeting held at the residence of its leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, in Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State, Vanguard reported.

According to the communique, Afenifere views the NILGEC bill as nothing more than a:

"monumental multiplication of INEC’s inefficiencies at 774 degrees"

Afenifere vows to mobilize against centralization

The Deputy Leader of Afenifere, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, and the National Publicity Secretary, Justice Faloye, signed the communique, outlining the group's plans to resist the bill.

Afenifere resolved to mobilize and join forces with other democratic groups to combat what they termed the "unitarianism" being imposed by the Federal Government, The Punch reported.

He said:

"Afenifere will soon mobilize and join democratic forces with all lovers of Nigeria against all tenets, tendencies, pretences, policies, and practices of unitarianism in the Nigerian body of politics."

Afenifere’s communique made it clear that the introduction of NILGEC is part of a larger strategy to consolidate federal control over local government elections, a move that threatens Nigeria's federal structure.

The communique stated:

"The idea of a federal agency to conduct local government elections is a veritable weapon in furtherance of the undisguised policy of complete capture and absolute unitarianism of the Nigerian Federation by the Central Government."

The group also took the opportunity to criticize the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), stating that its inefficiencies have already made it difficult to manage the limited elections under its current purview.

Calls to protect federalism

Afenifere concluded by reaffirming its commitment to federalism and decrying what it perceives as attempts by "wielders of transient political power" to undermine Nigeria’s federal structure.

The group condemned any form of "political rascality" that seeks to stifle democracy and push Nigeria toward becoming a unitary state.

Justice Faloye, speaking to reporters after the meeting, said,

"We will not sit back and watch our federalism be eroded by those who wish to impose their will on the entire country. This is an existential battle for the soul of Nigeria."

