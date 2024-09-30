Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, a Zamfara APC chieftain, denied reports that a Federal High Court approved a suit to investigate ex-Governor Bello Matawalle

Shinkafi criticized the media for not providing complete information on the court proceedings

Shinkafi claimed the allegations against Matawalle were politically motivated by PDP opponents

Zamfara State - A prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has refuted reports claiming that a Federal High Court in Abuja approved a lawsuit seeking to probe former Governor Bello Matawalle over alleged links to banditry in Zamfara State.

Recall that reports emerged over the weekend stating that the Federal High Court had given the green light to a case aimed at compelling the federal government to investigate the ex-governor’s alleged involvement in banditry.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1434/2024, reportedly listed President Bola Tinubu, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) as defendants, with human rights activist Abubakar Dahiru filing the case, Vanguard reported.

In response, Shinkafi, a former aide to Matawalle, stated on Sunday, September 29, clarifying that while the case had indeed been filed, no court had assigned it to a judge, heard the arguments, or rendered a decision.

He emphasized that the claim that the "Court okayed" the suit was inaccurate, This Day reported.

He further added that Matawalle was entitled to a fair hearing.

Shinkafi explained:

"It was Professor Kabir Danladi who rightly pointed out that a case filed is not a case heard, and a case heard is not a case determined until the court makes a pronouncement.

"The presumption of innocence applies to all defendants."

"In the determination of civil rights and obligations, including any case involving the government, a person is entitled to a fair hearing within a reasonable time by an independent and impartial tribunal."

Shinkafi calls for media accountability

Shinkafi also criticized the media for failing to provide complete information on the court proceedings.

He pointed out that there were no details published about the alleged court order approving the suit, nor the names of the judge or legal counsels involved.

Shinkafi called on the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Guild of Editors, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and the National Media Complaint Commission to scrutinize the integrity of the report.

Shinkafi alleges allegation against Matawalle politically motivated

Shinkafi alleged that the lawsuit was politically motivated and sponsored by opponents within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who were trying to undermine Matawalle’s rising political profile as Minister of State for Defence.

He said:

“Already, the Defence Headquarters and other security agencies are investigating the sponsors of banditry in the North West.

"We are confident that Honourable Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, will be exonerated from these frivolous, unfounded allegations made by political adversaries."

He further claimed that the suit was part of a larger plot to have Matawalle removed from office in an anticipated cabinet reshuffle by President Bola Tinubu on Independence Day.

