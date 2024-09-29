President Bola Tinubu's administration has delivered 64 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses each to the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), as well as to student leaders

In a significant move towards fulfilling its commitments, President Bola Tinubu's administration has delivered 64 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses each to the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), as well as to student leaders.

This development was announced by D.O. Olusegun, Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, through a post on X.

Tinubu gives out 64 CNG buses. Photo credit: X/@DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Olusegun stated, "President Bola Tinubu's administration has fulfilled its promise to the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) by delivering 64 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses each to Labour and student leaders at the State House in Abuja."

The special adviser previously posted about the promise on July 18, with the following statement:

“Highlights from the agreement reached by Federal Government of Nigeria and Organized Labour Unions. President Bola Tinubu approved N70,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers with promise to review the national minimum wage law every three years.

“President Tinubu also promised to find ways to assist the private sector and the sub-nationals to pay the minimum wage. President Tinubu announced the decisions at the meeting held with leaders of TUC and NLC on Thursday in Abuja, the second time the parties met in 7 days.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu also promised to use his discretionary powers meet the demands of university unions demanding unpaid 4 months salaries. President Bola Tinubu has promised to give 36 CNG powered buses with a sitting capacity of 100 each to the TUC and NLC.”

The delivery of these buses marks a notable step in the administration's efforts to support and enhance the transportation infrastructure for labour and student communities in Nigeria.

The initiative is expected to provide a more sustainable and efficient means of transportation, aligning with the government's broader environmental and economic goals.

See the X post below:

