Allen Onyema, the founder of Air Peace, has won two accolades for exceptional accomplishments in the aviation sector.

Air Peace was honored at the award ceremony for its outstanding achievements to the Nigerian aviation sector. Photo Credit: Air Peace

At Marketing Edge's 21st Anniversary, the airline and Onyema were presented with prizes during the Edge prizes 2024.

The airline was awarded "Outstanding Brand of the Year," and its CEO who demonstrated revolutionary leadership, nationalistic endeavors, and corporate philanthropy was named "Brand Personality of the Year."

The airline provided the Punch with a statement on Monday, October 1, 2024.

The airline said that Air Peace was honored at the Sunday Ikeja award ceremony for its outstanding achievements to the Nigerian aviation sector and its unwavering pursuit of excellence throughout Africa and beyond.

Air Peace's Head of Sales and Business Development, David Odeyemi, accepted the award on the airline's behalf and expressed sincere gratitude to Marketing Edge's leadership for acknowledging the airline's revolutionary path in questioning the status quo.

He restated Air Peace's commitment to expanding aviation tourism in Nigeria and beyond Africa.

“This award is a testament to the hard work, innovation, and resilience that Air Peace represents. We remain committed to offering the best in aviation services, ensuring the highest safety standards, and expanding our horizons both domestically and internationally.

"As we celebrate this recognition, we are even more determined to continue blazing the trail, providing seamless connectivity across Africa and beyond while upholding our core values of service, safety, and excellence.”

