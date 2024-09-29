Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a problem with hormones that happens during the reproductive years

Women with PCOS may be at higher risk of high blood pressure, heart problems, and endometrial cancer, thus, it is important to address the issue

In this Legit.ng's exclusive, a top PCOS advocate, Sarah Afolabi-Olagoke, spelt out how she provides evidence-based information/peer support and advocates for woman-centred care

Ikeja, Lagos state - Sarah Afolabi-Olagoke has had experience with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) — the most common hormone disorder in women.

Having lived through PCOS and fertility struggles, she decided to dedicate her time to empowering, educating, and supporting women living with PCOS.

Sarah Afolabi-Olagoke is one of those leading the charge in PCOS awareness and support in Nigeria.

The symptoms vary widely, but the key issues include irregular or absent periods, excessive hair growth (hirsutism), weight gain, acne, and infertility.

In Africa's most populous country, Nigeria, when a woman has a challenge conceiving on time, the common perception is that she is either confronted with a spiritual problem or is someone whose womb has been damaged through several backdoor abortions. However, when people go for medical tests, they find out that is not always the case.

Polycystic ovary syndrome affects one in six infertile women in Nigeria. Studies have reported rates of between 13.8% and 18.1%, amongst study populations of women in their reproductive age.

Apart from enduring difficulty conceiving, many women with PCOS like Afolabi-Olagoke experience failed in-vitro-fertilization (IVF) treatments.

It is important to understand that PCOS is more than just a reproductive health issue; it can also impact overall health, including increased risks of cardiovascular diseases and mental health challenges.

Although PCOS awareness month is marked worldwide every September, there is still limited awareness in many parts of Africa about this common gynaecological endocrine disorder in women of reproductive age. Currently, there is no known cure, and it can only be managed.

After struggling with PCOS for years, including dealing with miscarriages and failed treatments, Afolabi-Olagoke was able to regain control through lifestyle changes, particularly, through proper nutrition, which ultimately led to her journey into motherhood.

Managing PCOS with diet

Households and individuals in West Africa’s ‘heavyweight’, Nigeria, bear the burden of a largely dysfunctional and inequitable health system. Hence, a lack of confidence surrounds the nation's healthcare structure.

Lagos-based Afolabi-Olagoke does not feel the healthcare system is effective for women with PCOS. She explained to Legit.ng that the country’s medical management is still developing in terms of providing specialised care for women with PCOS.

Amid the inadequate healthcare service administration, the inspiration to manage PCOS with diet was born.

“Many healthcare providers lack adequate knowledge about PCOS, leading to delayed diagnosis and ineffective treatment. Access to hormonal tests, fertility treatments, and consultations with specialists is often expensive and out of reach for many women, especially in rural areas," a disappointed Afolabi-Olagoke told Legit.ng.

“After experiencing the inadequacies of the healthcare system myself during my journey through infertility, I was driven to take a proactive role in my health and lifestyle.

“This led me to shift the mission of my project, Tersly Foods, towards providing nutrient-dense food products to help women manage their PCOS symptoms naturally.”

Beans flour being processed at Tersly Foods

The effects of PCOS go beyond fertility issues for women. And in Afolabi-Olagoke’s case, it led to weight gain, excessive hair growth in unwanted areas, acne, and insulin resistance.

“All of these took a toll on both my physical and mental health,” the PCOS champion complained. "The problem can also contribute to other conditions like type 2 diabetes, depression, and anxiety.

“I founded Bloom with PCOS, a support group for women facing similar challenges, where we share experiences, tips, and emotional support.”

Proper nutrition plays a significant role in improving reproductive health. Afolabi-Olagoke realised this and through Tersly Foods, developed nutrient-rich products like oat flour, rice flour, bean products, and dried fruit snacks that support women in managing their PCOS symptoms.

Doctor speaks on PCOS management

Giving expert advice, Dr. Seyi Olu, a Nigerian gynaecologist, explained that because there is "no proven way" to prevent PCOS, women diagnosed can take small steps to reduce their symptoms.

According to Dr. Olu, medical treatments and lifestyle changes can help people impacted manage the symptoms, lower the risk of other health conditions, and help them get pregnant (if pregnancy is an aim).

“Seek the medical help and support that you need to work through the physical or emotional challenges that you may encounter while managing your PCOS symptoms,” said Dr. Olu while responding to Legit.ng's question. “The more you know about how PCOS can affect your body—such as your changes in your skin or cycle or weight—puts you in a mindset that is dedicated to conquering your challenges.”

