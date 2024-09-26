Mortuary workers across Ghana will begin an indefinite strike on September 27 due to unpaid salaries and a critical shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

The General Secretary of the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG), Mr. Richard Kofi Jordan, has expressed disappointment with the Ministry of Health for failing to address these long-standing issues

The strike is expected to disrupt mortuary operations nationwide as workers demand better working conditions and the settlement of outstanding financial obligations

In a significant development, the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) has announced an indefinite strike starting Thursday, September 27.

This decision, spearheaded by the General Secretary, Mr. Richard Kofi Jordan, comes after years of unresolved grievances.

The workers' demands include the provision of adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), the payment of salary arrears, and the fulfillment of promises regarding bonuses and financial clearance for new recruits.

Mortuary workers demand better conditions

Despite numerous meetings and negotiations, the Ministry of Health and other relevant authorities have failed to address these concerns, leading to the current impasse.

Mr. Jordan expressed his disappointment, stating, "Our primary concern is the lack of PPEs, which is non-negotiable. We need them to safely carry out our duties, but right now, we don’t have enough, and it’s seriously affecting our work."

He emphasized the critical importance of PPEs for the protection of workers, especially in the hazardous environments they operate in, and highlighted the exacerbation of these issues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The strike is anticipated to disrupt operations at mortuaries nationwide as workers push for better working conditions and the settlement of outstanding financial obligations. The situation underscores the urgent need for the authorities to address the legitimate concerns of these essential workers.

