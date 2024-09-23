A 21-year-old Bauchi resident, Dauda Sa’idu, has confessed to desecrating graves to fund his purchases of Indian hemp and food items

Sa’idu was arrested for trespassing, vandalism, and theft after he unlawfully entered a Christian cemetery and removed iron rods

The police have confirmed that Sa’idu sold the stolen iron rods to scrap metal buyers, earning a total of N27,000

In a startling revelation, a 21-year-old resident of Yelwa in Bauchi State, Dauda Sa’idu, has confessed to desecrating graves to fund his purchases of Indian hemp and food items.

Sa’idu, who was recently apprehended by the police for trespassing, vandalism, and theft, admitted to his actions during an interrogation.

Man desecrates graves to fund Indian Hemp and food purchases. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, detailed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

“The detainee unlawfully entered a Christian cemetery in the Yelwan Kagadama area of Bauchi, causing damage to several graves and removing iron rods during daylight hours. Following interrogation, Saidu confessed to the offences, admitting to stealing multiple iron rods and selling them,” Wakil said.

Bauchi youth’s desperate measures for hemp and food

Saidu confessed to stealing multiple iron rods and selling them to scrap metal buyers in separate transactions, earning N9,500, N12,000, and N5,500, respectively. He disclosed that the proceeds were used to purchase an undisclosed quantity of Indian hemp and food items for personal consumption.

Wakil further stated that the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Muhammad, had directed that Saidu be prosecuted following the conclusion of the investigation.

Bauchi police arrest 21-year-old for desecrating graves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a disturbing incident that has shocked the local community, the Bauchi State Police Command has apprehended a 21-year-old man, Dauda Sa’idu, for allegedly desecrating graves and stealing iron rods for sale.

The arrest was confirmed in a press release issued by the Command’s spokesman, Superintendent of Police Ahmed Wakili, on Sunday.

The detainee reportedly entered a Christian cemetery in the Yelwan Kagadama area of Bauchi during daylight hours, causing significant damage to several graves and extracting iron rods.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng