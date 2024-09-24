President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate to confirm Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN)

The president had earlier appointed Kekere-Ekun in the acting capacity following the retirement of former CJN Justice Olukayode Ariwoola and NJC's recommendation

Senate President Godswill Akpabio reads the letter of the president on the floor of the Senate during plenary on Tuesday, September 24, and referred it to the committee of whole

President Bola Tinubu has formally requested the Senate's confirmation of Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN). This move follows the National Judicial Council's (NJC) recommendation of Justice Kekere-Ekun to succeed Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who recently retired.

In his letter to the Senate, Tinubu cited Section 231(1) of the Nigerian Constitution, which empowers him to appoint the CJN based on NJC recommendations, pending Senate approval. He expressed confidence in Justice Kekere-Ekun's nomination and urged the Senate to act swiftly.

Why Tinubu appoints Kekere-Ekun as acting CJN

Justice Kekere-Ekun has been serving as the Acting CJN since Justice Ariwoola's retirement and is the second woman to hold this position after Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar.

Born on May 7, 1958, in London, she obtained her LL.B from the University of Lagos in 1980 and LL.M from the London School of Economic and Political Science in 1983.

With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Justice Kekere-Ekun has served as Chairman of the Robbery and Firearms Tribunal, Zone II, Ikeja, Lagos, and was elevated to the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 2013. Her appointment as CJN is a significant milestone, making her the first woman from the Southwest geopolitical zone to hold this position.

Senate takes action on Kekere-Ekun's appointment

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has referred Justice Kekere-Ekun's nomination to the Committee of the Whole for deliberation during the next legislative sitting.

As Justice Kekere-Ekun awaits confirmation, her wealth of experience and expertise are expected to bring valuable insights to the nation's judiciary.

