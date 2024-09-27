Ogun Digital Summit is back for its 5th Edition in 2024

Source: Original

Ogun Digital Summit, the largest tech event in Ogun State, returns for its fifth edition. It is scheduled from Tuesday, October 29th to Friday, November 1st, 2024, at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State. With the theme "Innovation: Pathway to Our Nation's Prosperity," this year’s summit reaffirms its commitment to harnessing technology, creativity, and collaboration to drive Nigeria's economic and social growth.

Ogun Digital Summit is organized by Grazac, the leading technology innovation hub in Ogun State, which is focused on talent development and organizing programs that drive the growth of the state’s tech ecosystem. In the last four years, Ogun Digital Summit has significantly impacted Ogun State’s tech landscape, with the number of tech talents, entrepreneurs, startups, and tech enthusiasts quadrupling in the region. Previous editions have welcomed esteemed guests like Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele—the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Kashifu Inuwa—Director General and CEO of NITDA, Dayo Abiodun—SA to the Governor of Ogun State on ICT, Mohammed Jega—Co-founder of Domineum, Onyeka Akumah—Founder of Treepz, Joshua Chibueze—Co-founder of Piggyvest, and a host of other delegates in both private and public sectors.

Victor Adeleye, the convener of Ogun Digital Summit, said in a statement,

"Innovation is the only tool that can drive our society's growth and create new opportunities. I believe it's high time we moved from just talent development to focus on leveraging these skills to solve problems that make a real impact in people’s lives, create more jobs in the long term, and also increase the GDP of our economy."

Ogun Digital Summit 2024, which will last four days, provides valuable networking opportunities and cutting-edge insights into the future of digital innovation. Attendees will include thought leaders, tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and creatives across Nigeria. The event will showcase how innovation transforms vital sectors such as agriculture, education, healthcare, and finance.

Key Activities & Highlights:

Cultural & Art Exhibition, Keynotes & Panel Sessions, Product Exhibitions, Masterclasses, Fireside Chats, Networking Sessions, Start-Up Pitch Competition, and many more!

As Robert Iger famously said, "Innovate or die." The Ogun Digital Summit 2024 is dedicated to fostering innovation that drives inclusive growth and positions Nigeria as a competitive force in the global economy.

Visit www.ogundigitalsummit.com to register and reserve your seat for free. Participation is open to all stakeholders interested in the digital future of Ogun State and Nigeria.

Don't hesitate to get in touch with hello@ogundigitalsummit.com for further inquiries and sponsorship.

Source: Legit.ng