Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old man for desecrating graves and stealing iron rods in broad daylight

The suspect, Dauda Sa’idu, confessed to selling the stolen rods to scrap metal buyers and using the proceeds to purchase Indian hemp and food items

Commissioner of Police Auwal Musa Muhammad has called for increased parental supervision and vigilance following this shocking incident

In a disturbing incident that has shocked the local community, the Bauchi State Police Command has apprehended a 21-year-old man, Dauda Sa’idu, for allegedly desecrating graves and stealing iron rods for sale.

The arrest was confirmed in a press release issued by the Command’s spokesman, Superintendent of Police Ahmed Wakili, on Sunday.

“On September 20, 2024, the Command arrested Dauda Sa’idu, who is resident in Yelwa for trespassing, vandalism and theft,” Wakili stated.

The detainee reportedly entered a Christian cemetery in the Yelwan Kagadama area of Bauchi during daylight hours, causing significant damage to several graves and extracting iron rods.

Bauchi resident nabbed for destroying graves

Following his arrest, Dauda Sa’idu confessed to the crimes, admitting to selling the stolen iron rods to scrap metal buyers in multiple transactions, which amounted to N9,500, N12,000, and N5,500, respectively.

He further disclosed that the proceeds were used to purchase an undisclosed quantity of Indian hemp and food items for personal consumption.

The Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Muhammad, has directed that Dauda Sa’idu be prosecuted upon the conclusion of the investigation.

He also emphasized the critical role of parental supervision, urging parents and guardians to be vigilant in monitoring their children and wards.

