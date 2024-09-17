The Lagos State Government has issued contravention notices to over 280 illegal property owners in the Mayegun Waterfront Scheme to prevent slum formation and protect the coastal area

In a decisive move to prevent the formation of slums and protect the coastal integrity of Lagos State, the Lagos State Government served contravention notices to over 280 illegal property owners and occupiers in the Mayegun Waterfront Scheme on Saturday.

This action, aimed at preserving the Lagos State Master Plan, targets properties in the Eti Osa Local Government area.

The contravention notices mandate that the occupants provide relevant documentation and approvals justifying their occupation within seven days. Failure to comply will result in the issuance of demolition notices.

A detailed technical assessment by the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development revealed that the over 280 properties, including completed, under-construction, and undeveloped lands, lacked government authorization.

The Ministry, responsible for maintaining the Lagos State Waterfront Schemes, conducted the survey.

Lagos state government threatens demolition

Hon. Ekundayo Alebiosu, Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, urged property owners to voluntarily remove their structures before the contravention notices expire or to regularize their documents if available, to avoid penalties.

He emphasized that illegal activities along the Waterfront schemes and corridors must cease immediately, as the State Government will no longer tolerate encroachments on government properties, land, and setbacks.

Alebiosu also disclosed that the State Government is currently addressing similar encroachments in the Okun Ajah waterfront scheme.

He reiterated the government's commitment to protecting the State Waterfront Schemes and infrastructure, ensuring the safety of life and property along the coastal areas.

Demolition of several houses in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians on social media have spoken on the reported demolition of buildings belonging to Igbos at Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin local government area (LGA) of Lagos state, south-west Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that the Federal Housing Authority resumed the demolition of illegal buildings in Festac, Lagos, over the weekend.

