Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have apprehended five Chinese nationals suspected of engaging in illegal mining activities at Ndito-Eka-Iba village, located in the Ibieno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The arrests were carried out by the EFCC's “Special Task Force on Illegal Mining” at the Commission’s Zonal office in Uyo, following credible intelligence reports on the illicit operations of foreign mining companies within the Eket and Ibieno Local Government Areas.

The detained individuals include Zhon Qinping, who was taken into custody on September 10, 2024, in Ibieno Local Government Area.

The other suspects, Li Yi, Xie Bin, Chen Mou Zhou, and Chen Zeng, were arrested earlier on August 29, 2024, at the same location.

All five suspects were found at an illegal mining site extracting a mineral believed to be ilmenite, a titanium-iron oxide mineral.

The EFCC has stated that the suspects will face charges in court once the investigations are concluded.

Illegal mining in Nigeria

Illegal mining in Nigeria is a significant issue with far-reaching economic, environmental, and social impacts. The country is rich in various minerals, including gold, tin, columbite, and ilmenite, which attract both local and foreign miners.

However, a substantial portion of mining activities occurs without proper authorization or regulation. This leads to substantial revenue losses for the government due to uncollected taxes and royalties, undermining the formal mining sector, which struggles to compete with unregulated operations.

