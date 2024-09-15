Archbishop Isaac Ayo Olawuyi of the Methodist Church Nigeria has strongly supported NAFDAC's right to regulate spiritual products

Olawuyi criticized the idea that spiritual items should be exempt from regulation, stressing that products marketed to the public, regardless of their religious claims, must be vetted by NAFDAC

The Archbishop urged Nigerians to allow NAFDAC to carry out its duties, ensuring that spiritual items are safe for public use

Lagos state - In response to the ongoing debate surrounding the regulation of spiritual items, particularly the so-called “miracle water,” the Archbishop of Lagos, Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev. Isaac Ayo Olawuyi, has voiced strong support for the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Recall NAFDAC has recently issued a stern warning to the Nigerian public regarding the activities of Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, a religious organization led by the popular Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

This is coming after a popular social media activist, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, accused the Delta pastor of unlicensed spiritual items used to cure ill Nigerians, Vanguard reported.

Reacting to the action of NAFDAC in the matter, the Archbishop emphasized that spiritual products should not be exempted from regulatory scrutiny and criticized those who claim immunity from such oversight, The Punch reported.

Why Nigerians should fall for miracle items, Archbishop speaks

Addressing the controversy, Archbishop Olawuyi dismissed the idea of “miracle” products being outside NAFDAC's purview.

He said:

“There is nothing like miracle water. Even if the water comes from heaven, as long as it has to do with the health and well-being of the general masses, there is nothing miraculous about it."

He added that spiritual items, whether labelled as miraculous or not, should undergo proper inspection to ensure public safety.

He said:

“There is nothing like miracle water, miracle soap, or miracle anything. It is just nonsense. If the water is meant solely for their family members, there won’t be a problem with that because you can drink whatever you want and harm yourself in any way through it.

"But if the so-called spiritual item is subject to public use, NAFDAC should not hesitate to inspect it."

Olawuyi stated emphatically, stressing that NAFDAC’s involvement is crucial, especially when such products are being marketed to the general public.

Olawuyi further referenced a biblical example to support his stance, noting that even Jesus Christ instructed lepers to see a doctor after being healed to confirm the legitimacy of the miracle.

Nigerians urged to allow NAFDAC perform regulatory duties

The Archbishop urged the public to allow NAFDAC to perform its regulatory duties, ensuring that these items are safe for consumption.

He said:

“Let the factory producing the so-called spiritual item be licensed and the items produced confirmed safe for human consumption."

Prophet Jeremiah over NAFDAC's investigation on miracle water

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Senior Prophet of Christ MercyLand Ministry, Jeremiah Fufeyin, has denied using the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to deceive Nigerians on the use of his spiritual item.

Fufeyin said his church is a law-abiding Christian Church and recognizes the extant laws of the land and even the NAFDAC Act.

