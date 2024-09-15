Kingdom Ogoegbunam congratulated Samuel Opara and Joan Ndiwe on their new roles as leaders of the Anglican Youth Fellowship

The youth advocate encouraged them to lead projects that help young people, promote harmony, and support the community's growth

Ogoegbunam also thanked church leaders and asked fellowship members to support and pray for the new executives' success

Abuja, FCT - Kingdom Ogoegbunam, executive director of Platform for Youth and Women Development, has congratulated the newly elected president and vice president of the Anglican Youth Fellowship, Basilica of Grace, Samuel Opara and Joan Ndiwe.

In a press statement sent to Legit.ng, Ogoegbunam urged the new executives to drive youth initiatives, promote peace and unity among members, and support the growth of the Anglican Community.

Kingdom Ogoegbunam advised Samuel Opara and Joan Ndiwe as they emerged as leaders of the Anglican Youth Fellowship. Photo credit: Kingdom Ogoegbunam

Source: UGC

He also tasked them with implementing youth-driven initiatives to advance socio-economic development and ensure sustainable development.

Ogoegbunam appreciates church leadership

Ogoegbunam expressed gratitude to the Church of Nigeria, under the leadership of Primate Archbishop Dr Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, for his support, fatherly role, spiritual guidance, and dedication to the growth of the Youth Fellowship.

He called on the new executives to work towards achieving the Anglican Youth Fellowship's aims and objectives, which include training and developing individual members in the true doctrine of Christianity and making them beneficial to the church, community, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The youth advocate also urged fellowship members to support and pray for the executives' success and for the fellowship to bring about lasting change and prosperity.

Anglican Church elects 7 new bishops, 4 archbishops

In another report, the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has elected seven new bishops and four archbishops to fill the vacancies in its dioceses and provinces, respectively.

The church’s communication officer, Korede Akintunde, said the elections were conducted during the church’s Episcopal Synod at the St Matthew’s Anglican Church Maitama, Abuja, on Monday, August 12.

Akintunde made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, August 13. He added that the church’s Primate, Dr. Henry Ndukuba, announced the results of the elections at the end of the synod.

Source: Legit.ng