Be Useful to Nigeria: Youth Advocate Advises New Anglican Youth Fellowship Leadership
- Kingdom Ogoegbunam congratulated Samuel Opara and Joan Ndiwe on their new roles as leaders of the Anglican Youth Fellowship
- The youth advocate encouraged them to lead projects that help young people, promote harmony, and support the community's growth
- Ogoegbunam also thanked church leaders and asked fellowship members to support and pray for the new executives' success
Abuja, FCT - Kingdom Ogoegbunam, executive director of Platform for Youth and Women Development, has congratulated the newly elected president and vice president of the Anglican Youth Fellowship, Basilica of Grace, Samuel Opara and Joan Ndiwe.
In a press statement sent to Legit.ng, Ogoegbunam urged the new executives to drive youth initiatives, promote peace and unity among members, and support the growth of the Anglican Community.
He also tasked them with implementing youth-driven initiatives to advance socio-economic development and ensure sustainable development.
Ogoegbunam appreciates church leadership
Ogoegbunam expressed gratitude to the Church of Nigeria, under the leadership of Primate Archbishop Dr Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, for his support, fatherly role, spiritual guidance, and dedication to the growth of the Youth Fellowship.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
He called on the new executives to work towards achieving the Anglican Youth Fellowship's aims and objectives, which include training and developing individual members in the true doctrine of Christianity and making them beneficial to the church, community, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The youth advocate also urged fellowship members to support and pray for the executives' success and for the fellowship to bring about lasting change and prosperity.
Anglican Church elects 7 new bishops, 4 archbishops
In another report, the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has elected seven new bishops and four archbishops to fill the vacancies in its dioceses and provinces, respectively.
The church’s communication officer, Korede Akintunde, said the elections were conducted during the church’s Episcopal Synod at the St Matthew’s Anglican Church Maitama, Abuja, on Monday, August 12.
Akintunde made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, August 13. He added that the church’s Primate, Dr. Henry Ndukuba, announced the results of the elections at the end of the synod.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature-in-English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. He was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2347057737768.