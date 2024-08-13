Seven new bishops and four archbishops have been elected in the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion

The newly elected bishops and archbishops are to fill the vacancies in dioceses and provinces of the church in different states

The church’s Communication Officer, Korede Akintunde, said the consecration of the bishops-elect and the presentation of the archbishops-elect will hold on Wednesday, September 18

FCT, Abuja - The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has elected seven new bishops and four archbishops to fill the vacancies in its dioceses and provinces respectively.

The church’s Communication Officer, Korede Akintunde, said the elections were conducted during the church’s Episcopal Synod at the St Matthew’s Anglican Church Maitama, Abuja on Monday, August 12, 2024.

The consecration of the bishops-elect and the presentation of the archbishops-elect will hold on September 18, 2024.

Source: UGC

As reported by The Punch, Akintunde made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, August 13.

Akintunde said the church’s Primate, Dr. Henry Ndukuba, announced the results of the elections at the end of the synod.

Primate Ndukuba disclosed that the consecration of the bishops-elect and the presentation of the archbishops-elect will hold on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, The Guardian reports.

He said it would be during the Standing Committee Meeting of the church being hosted by Nike Diocese in Enugu state.

Below are the lists of the seven elected bishops and four archbishops:

Elected Bishops in Anglican Church

Ephraim Gongdem – Jos Diocese.

John Obinali – Okigwe Diocese.

Sam Ike – Enugu Diocese.

Godwin Odubena – Ijebu North Diocese.

Bernard Hanson – Ahoada Diocese.

Titus Alkali – Wusasa Diocese.

Samuel Ifeyemi – Osun North Diocese.

Elected Archbishops in Anglican Church

Sosthenes Eze – Bishop of Enugu North Diocese, Enugu Province.

Israel Amao – Bishop of New Bussa Diocese, Kwara Province.

Williams Aladekugbe – Bishop of Ibadan North Diocese, Ibadan Province.

Daniel Yisa – Bishop of Minna Diocese, Lokoja Province.

