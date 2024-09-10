The Concerned Scholars for Peace and Development (CSPD) has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's measures to combat banditry in Nigeria

The group condemned Islamic cleric Mallam Bello Asada for his allegations that the Federal Government supports bandit leaders

CSPD urged the Federal Government to remain vigilant against those who seek to obstruct the fight against banditry

In a statement issued by its President, Dr. Zaharadeen Mohammed Kabir, the organization urged caution against those attempting to undermine the efforts of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and the Armed Forces.

Demands for accountability and continued focus on banditry

The group strongly condemned Mallam Bello Asada, an Islamic cleric from Sokoto State, for alleging that the Federal Government is behind bandit leaders. CSPD labeled Asada's claims as unfounded and politically charged, Vanguard reported.

The scholars demanded accountability for Asada’s defamatory statements and advised Matawalle and the military to stay focused on their mission against banditry.

They said:

"The Concerned National Islamic Scholars for Peace and National Development condemn in the strongest terms the attempts by unscrupulous persons to trivialise the security challenge in the northwest of the country by politicising the issue and urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to allow his administration to be distracted in flushing out criminal elements from the country."

Kabir alleged that Asada is a member of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and has ignored revelations of Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal's payment of N1.378 billion to terrorists and bandits, Daily Times reported.

CSPD: Why FG must be cautions of saboteurs

The group urged the Federal Government to remain cautious of those attempting to undermine and obstruct state efforts against bandits.

Kabir remarked:

"It's clear some individuals are masquerading as Islamic clerics by day while aligning with bandits by night. t's like the witch weeps at night, leading to harm the following morning—we needn't search far for the culprit."

Kabir suggested that the government investigate figures like Asada, who appear troubled by the government's decisive actions against banditry.

Bandits storm plateau community, 40 reportedly killed

In another development, bandits in their numbers reportedly attacked Zurak village in Bashar District of Wase local government area of Plateau state, killing more than 40 persons, including vigilantes.

Residents of the community disclosed that the incident occurred on Monday evening when people were going about their everyday activities.

