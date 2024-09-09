The Benue State Government has shut down Oracle Business Limited and its subsidiaries for alleged tax evasion totaling N130 million over the past five years

Makurdi Benue state - The Benue State Government has shut down Oracle Business Limited and its subsidiaries due to allegations of tax evasion amounting to N130 million accrued over the past five years.

The decision follows an enforcement exercise aimed at recovering unpaid taxes from corporate entities in the state.

Tax authorities refute claims of political motivations

Sunday Odagba, the acting Executive Chairman of the Benue State Board of Internal Revenue, addressed the media regarding the enforcement, Channels Television reported.

He dismissed claims from Oracle Business Limited's management that the tax liabilities were part of a political agenda. Odagba clarified that the amount owed was initially reviewed to N38 million, which the company subsequently paid.

Company’s tax history and response

Oracle Business Limited contested the tax enforcement, suggesting that the shutdown was politically motivated due to its association with former Governor Samuel Ortom.

However, state tax officials countered by revealing that Oracle Business had not fulfilled its tax obligations for five years, despite numerous attempts to resolve the issue, Leadership reported.

