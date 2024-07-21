A Kano-based lawyer, Umar Sa'ad Hassan, has reacted to the downgrade of three Kano emirates by Governor Abba Yusuf's administration

Umar said the creation of three new second-class emirates from the abolished emirates is a positive development

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the prominent lawyer said the sanctity of the Kano Emirate throne has been preserved as the only 1st class seat in the state

Kano state - A professional negotiator and mediator, Umar Sa'ad Hassan, said the creation of three second-class emirates in Kano state is a positive development.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf reinstated the Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Abdulkadir Gaya, and approved the appointment of two other second-class emirs for Rano and Karaye.

Yusuf named Alhaji Muhammad Karaye as the Emir of Karaye while Alhaji Muhammad Umar will serve as the Emir of Rano.

The governor explained that the new emirates would serve as second-class emirs with Kano as a first-class emirate.

Umar described the move as the preservation of the sanctity of the Kano Emirate throne.

The Kano-based lawyer stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, July 21.

He added that the throne of Emir of Kano is the only 1st class seat in the state with a very rich history and tradition.

The prominent lawyer said:

I think it is a positive development. The sanctity of the Kano Emirate throne must be preserved. It is the only 1st class seat in the state with a very rich history and tradition.”

Speaking on why Bichi emirate was not included in the newly created second-class emirates, he said that shouldn't matter much at the moment.

“I can't say for certain why Bichi wasn't among but it really shouldn't matter much.”

Facts about Kano second-class emirates

