Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed his admiration for the honesty of Mr. Auwal Dankode, a cleaner with the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO Aviance).

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dankode recently found and returned $10,000 while cleaning an aircraft in Kano.

Atiku reacts to Dankode who returned 10,000 @atiku/@M_Jeffnaldo

Source: Twitter

Dankode, during his routine cleaning duties, discovered $10,000 left behind by a passenger on an Egypt Air flight, MS 878, in Kano.

The money was found on seat No. 25H. Without hesitation, Dankode handed the money over to the airline’s station manager, setting an example of integrity and responsibility.

In recognition of his honesty, NAHCO Aviance rewarded Dankode, hosting him at the company’s headquarters at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

During the ceremony, Dankode expressed deep gratitude to the management for giving him the opportunity to work at the airport, an experience that was unprecedented in his community, Daily Trust reported.

Reacting to this action, Atiku via his X handle, praised Dankode's integrity, emphasizing that such actions reflect the true spirit of the Nigerian people.

He said:

"I am proud of Auwal Dankode for making us proud to be Nigerian. Truth be told, there are millions of Auwals dotting our landscape.

"It is people like him who are deserving of national honours. Congratulations, Auwal."

Atiku stated in his message, lauding the cleaner's exemplary behavior.

Atiku calls for national recognition

Atiku's commendation of Dankode has sparked conversations about the importance of recognizing individuals who demonstrate exceptional moral character.

Many believe that Dankode’s actions deserve more than just company recognition and should be acknowledged on a national level, Leadership reported.

His story serves as an inspiration, reminding Nigerians of the value of honesty and the impact it can have on society.

