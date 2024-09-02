The APC Youth Solidarity Network has called for the immediate dismissal or resignation of NNPC Ltd CEO Mele Kyari

The group's President, Olalekan Isaac, criticized Kyari's lack of transparency and accountability

The group urged President Bola Tinubu to initiate Kyari's resignation and to ensure a thorough investigation into NNPC's financial practices

FCT, Abuja - The APC Youth Solidarity Network has demanded the immediate dismissal or resignation of Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC Ltd), following the company's admission of a $6.8 billion debt.

During a press conference in Abuja, the group's President, Olalekan Isaac, criticized Kyari's leadership, labelling it as a "failure."

APC group tells Tinubu to quicken sack of NNPCL boss, Kyari

Source: Twitter

Isaac expressed frustration over NNPC's initial denial of the debt, only to later acknowledge the significant financial burden.

He highlighted that on August 18th, after a report questioned NNPC's financial health and lack of profit, the company initially refuted the claims before ultimately admitting to the debt, The Punch reported.

He said:

"Only less than 14 days after that grandstanding the company has come out to accept the report that it was actually owing."

Kyari criticized over leadership, governance approach

The APC youths criticized Kyari's leadership and governance approach, pointing out issues related to transparency, accountability, and financial management, Nigerian Tribune reported.

"Regrettably, Nigeria, Africa's largest oil exporter, finds itself in the incongruous position of importing virtually all its fuel requirements.

"This anomaly is obviously a direct consequence of years of systemic neglect and mismanagement of our state-owned oil refineries."

Kyari advised to resign as NNPCL boss

Advising Kyari to resign, the group said:

"This critical moment serves as a clarion call for transformative change, heralding a new era of transparency, accountability, and visionary leadership.

"We fervently implore Mr. Mele Kyari to relinquish his position, paving the way for fresh leadership that embodies the sacred values of openness, integrity, and responsibility that our citizens rightfully deserve.

""By resigning, Mr. Kyari would demonstrate his commitment to integrity, accountability, and the values that our party holds sacrosanct."

Tinubu urged to facilitate sack of Kyari

Speaking still on why Kyari needs to exit office, the group said:

"The APC Youth Solidarity Network urged President Bola Tinubu to facilitate Kyari's immediate resignation, initiate a comprehensive investigation into NNPC's financial dealings, and implement measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future."

Rights group demands in-depth prob of NNPCL boss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a rights organisation, the Centre for Human Rights in Africa, has urged Adeola Ajayi, the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), to investigate the activities of Mele Kyari, group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), along with other senior officials in the oil sector.

In a letter signed by Princess Caroline Obi, the group alleged that Kyari, along with Gbenga Olu Komolafe, CEO of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and Farouk Ahmed, CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), have engaged in activities detrimental to the growth and development of Nigeria's oil industry.

