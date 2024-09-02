An early morning fire severely damaged the red chamber of the Katsina Government House, a key area where the governor meets with dignitaries

An early morning fire has destroyed the red chamber of the Katsina Government House.

This chamber, adjacent to the governor’s office, is where the governor typically meets with important dignitaries.

Fire guts Katsina State Government House Photo credit: @Miqdad_Jnr

Source: Twitter

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage remain unclear at this time.

According to reports, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda was in Funtua attending a zonal town hall meeting when the incident occurred.

He was there to discuss the needs and aspirations of the local population, Daily Trust reported.

Source: Legit.ng