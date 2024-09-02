The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has disowned recent online publications about recruitment timelines for the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Federal Fire Service (FFS)

The Board warns the public to disregard these false publications and be cautious of fraudulent recruitment schemes

Despite the misinformation, the CDCFIB confirms that the Federal Fire Service recruitment is ongoing, with shortlisted candidates to be notified through their provided contact details

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has issued a disclaimer regarding recent online publications that falsely claim to provide timelines for recruitment into the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

In an official statement, the Board clarified that these publications did not originate from any official source within the CDCFIB and should be disregarded by the public.

NIS disowns recruitment publications on circulation. Photo credit: X/NIS

Source: Twitter

'NIS not recruiting'

The Board also cautioned against falling victim to fraudulent recruitment syndicates and racketeers.

"The Board wishes to inform the general public that the purported online publications did not emanate from the Board and, as such, should be disregarded," the statement read. "We urge members of the public to be wary of the activities of fake recruitment syndicates and racketeers."

Despite the misinformation, the Board confirmed that the recruitment process for the Federal Fire Service is currently ongoing. Shortlisted candidates will be notified of the next steps via the contact information they provided during registration.

The statement was signed by Ja'afaru Ahmed, Secretary to the Board, who emphasized the importance of relying on official communications for accurate information.

See the statement below:

Immigration CG explains. opens up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service Kemi Nanna Nandap has urged Nigerians to report any immigration officer requesting money in addition to the regular passport registration and issuance fee.

Speaking during a public meeting held on X on Saturday, which Legit.ng attended virtually, she urged Nigerians to use the online system provided by the Immigration Service, adding that personnel wages had been improved to curb issues of corruption and fraud.

The CGIS emphasised the need for Nigerians to whistleblow, indicating the system is not without bad eggs.

Source: Legit.ng