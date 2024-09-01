Haruna Dayaya has been appointed as the new Emir of Ningi by the Bauchi State Government, following the approval of Governor Bala Mohammed

The Bauchi State Government has announced the appointment of Haruna Dayaya as the new Emir of Ningi.

This decision was disclosed in a press release issued on Sunday by Mukhtar Gidado, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, following the approval of Governor Bala Mohammed.

Haruna Dayaya, the eldest son of the late Emir Yunusa Danyaya, has been appointed as the 17th Emir of Ningi.

The appointment was made in accordance with Cap. 24 Item 3 (1) of the laws of Bauchi State of Nigeria (Appointment of Emirs/Chiefs and Deposition 1991) and upon the recommendation of the kingmakers.

The official statement read, “This decision is in exercising the powers conferred on him (the governor) by Cap. 24 Item 3 (1) of the laws of Bauchi State of Nigeria (Appointment of Emirs/Chiefs and Deposition 1991) and the recommendation of the kingmakers.”

The appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Barrister İbrahim Mohammed Kashim.

Gidado expressed the state government's confidence in the new emir’s ability to continue his late father's legacy of fostering unity, peace, and development in the Ningi emirate and Bauchi state as a whole.

He noted that the state government, under Governor Mohammed's leadership, remains committed to supporting traditional institutions, recognizing their crucial role in maintaining peace and progress in communities.

On Haruna Dayaya

Haruna Dayaya, born in Ningi in 1956, is the immediate past Chiroman Ningi. He succeeds his father, Yunusa Danyaya, who passed away on August 24, 2024, at the age of 88, after a 46-year reign. The late emir was buried according to Islamic rites.

The new emir's appointment marks a significant moment for the Ningi emirate, as the community looks forward to continued stability and growth under his leadership.

