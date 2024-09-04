NNPC Promotes Alternative, Gives Location for Fuel Price at N200 as Filling Stations Adjust Pumps
- NNPC Limited petrol stations nationwide have adjusted pump prices to above N800 per litre, up from the previous average price of N600
- However, there is an alternative solution for Nigerians willing to adopt Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)
- CNG is a cheaper alternative fuel that is cheaper, and NNPC Limited believes it will reduce dependence on petrol
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Amid rising petrol prices across petrol stations, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has intensified efforts to promote Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a viable alternative fuel option.
The state-owned oil corporation aims to alleviate the burden on consumers grappling with soaring fuel costs by advocating for CNG adoption.
In a post shared on X, NNPC Retail Limited called on Nigerians to consider converting their vehicles to run on CNG.
The message reads:
"Explore your fueling options today! Whether you prefer the classic reliability of petrol or the eco-friendly advantages of #CNG, we've got both options ready for you!
"Discover the uses & benefits of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas). Make the switch to CNG and enjoy the benefits of a cleaner, affordable energy."
The price of CNG
According to Nagendra Verma, the managing director of NIPCO Gas, AutoGas for cars, taxis and tricycles is being sold at about N200 per standard cubic foot.
While, CNG is sold at N260 per standard cubic meter (SCM) for heavy commercial vehicles.
Some of the locations of NNPC CNG filling stations
The newly commissioned CNG stations in Abuja are located at:
- Airport Road
- Kubwa
- Gaduwa
- Olusegun Obasanjo Way Zone 1
- Dei-Dei Junction
- Duste-Bwari Road
- Gwagwalada
In Lagos State, the stations are located at:
- Lateef Jakande
- Agidingbi
- Agege Motor Road, Mushin
- Lekki-Epe Expressway, Sangotedo
- Eti-Osa LGA
- Mobile Road, Apapa
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.