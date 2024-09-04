NNPC Limited petrol stations nationwide have adjusted pump prices to above N800 per litre, up from the previous average price of N600

However, there is an alternative solution for Nigerians willing to adopt Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

CNG is a cheaper alternative fuel that is cheaper, and NNPC Limited believes it will reduce dependence on petrol

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Amid rising petrol prices across petrol stations, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has intensified efforts to promote Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a viable alternative fuel option.

The state-owned oil corporation aims to alleviate the burden on consumers grappling with soaring fuel costs by advocating for CNG adoption.

NNPC limited hopes more Nigerians covert vehicles to use CNG Photo credit: NNPC

Source: Getty Images

In a post shared on X, NNPC Retail Limited called on Nigerians to consider converting their vehicles to run on CNG.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The message reads:

"Explore your fueling options today! Whether you prefer the classic reliability of petrol or the eco-friendly advantages of #CNG, we've got both options ready for you!

"Discover the uses & benefits of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas)​. Make the switch to CNG and enjoy the benefits of a cleaner, affordable energy​."

The price of CNG

According to Nagendra Verma, the managing director of NIPCO Gas, AutoGas for cars, taxis and tricycles is being sold at about N200 per standard cubic foot.

While, CNG is sold at N260 per standard cubic meter (SCM) for heavy commercial vehicles.

Some of the locations of NNPC CNG filling stations

The newly commissioned CNG stations in Abuja are located at:

Airport Road

Kubwa

Gaduwa

Olusegun Obasanjo Way Zone 1

Dei-Dei Junction

Duste-Bwari Road

Gwagwalada

In Lagos State, the stations are located at:

Lateef Jakande

Agidingbi

Agege Motor Road, Mushin

Lekki-Epe Expressway, Sangotedo

Eti-Osa LGA

Mobile Road, Apapa

Dangote sends message to Nigerians on petrol price from refinery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aliko Dangote has sent a message to Nigerians regarding petrol pricing from his refinery.

The refinery, which recently began production, has been praised as a game-changer, and Femi Otedola has also expressed excitement.

Petrol from the refinery is expected to be available to Nigerians in a few days as NNPC and Dangote complete formalities.

Source: Legit.ng