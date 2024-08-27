The Nigerian 36 governors have been accused of abandoning their constitutional responsibility to the shoulder of the federal government

Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer, made the allegation while making a case for the creation of state police in Nigeria

Falana also maintained that no Nigerian has spoken against the creation of state police except the inspector general of police

Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer and senior advocate in Nigeria, has accused the 36 governors of ignoring the running and administration of the country's police affairs.

Falana, while speaking at the ongoing Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) conference in Lagos on Tuesday, August 27, said Nigerian governors are important members of the Nigerian Police Council, while the president is only the chairman.

Falana tackles governors over Nigeria police council Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @ZoeMachunga

Source: Twitter

According to the outspoken lawyer, 36 of the 39 council members are chief executives in their states. However, the 36 governors have often been excluded from police activities and have allowed the federal government to make all decisions.

Falana then explained the constitutional duty of the Nigerian Police Council when he said:

"Schedule seven, to administer, organise and supervise the Nigeria police force."

Only IG has spoken against state police

The legal icon also maintained that, so far, only the IG, Kayode Egbetokun, has spoken against the creation of state police in Nigeria.

He maintained that the elites in Nigeria have guns in their houses for personal protection but publicly going against licencing common Nigerians to have access to guns.

In his analysis of the history of Amotekun in Ondo state, the regional security forces have never been used for political reasons, either during the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's tenure or the present Lucky Aiyedatiwa; they have been used purely for security purposes.

Thus, state police can work if the governors and other powerful leaders are willing to make it work.

See the video of his speech here:

Russian flags: Police announce arrest of foreign sponsors

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano state police command has announced the arrest of some foreigners suspected to be masterminds in the #EndBadGovernance protest in the state.

Salman Dogo, the Kano police commissioner, disclosed the development following a security meeting with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

According to the police boss, the arrests were made after an intensified operation, which warned those working against the state's peace.

Source: Legit.ng