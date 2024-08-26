The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has addressed the report of temporarily suspending its biometrics and clearance

The NYSC Director of Media, Emeka-Rems Mgbemena, said the report circulating on social media is false

Mgbemena urged corps members to disregard the report, describing it as the handiwork of originators and purveyors of falsehood

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has denied temporary suspension of ,biometrics and clearance of corps members circulating on social media.

The NYSC Director of Media, Emeka-Rems Mgbemena, said the report is false and Corps members should disregard it.

"The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to the above false release being circulated on social media by some faceless and mischievous individuals.

Management hereby states that the release is false in its entirety, and should be disregarded by Corps Members."

Mgbemena said the report is the handiwork of originators and purveyors of falsehood.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via the NYSC X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @officialnyscng and Facebook page.

He counselled them to desist as their actions border on criminality which are liable for prosecution.

The NYSC spokesperson advised the general public, particularly Corps Members to get their information only from the scheme’s official sources: the social media handles, as well as the traditional media.

