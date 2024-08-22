Soldiers from Operation Hadin Kai in Nigeria's North East launched a successful airstrike on terrorist hideouts in Borno State

Borno, Maiduguri state - Soldiers from Operation Hadin Kai in Nigeria's North East launched a successful airstrike on terrorist hideouts in Borno State, killing at least five commanders and 35 fighters.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) announced on Wednesday, August 21.

This achievement by the Nigerian military comes amid reports that terrorists killed numerous artisanal miners at Anguwan Mai-Giro, near Bassa in Niger State’s Shiroro Local Government Area in the North Central region, Laadership reported.

The army said:

“In a decisive effort to further weaken the activities of the remnants of terrorists operating in the North East while also protecting innocent civilians and our own troops, the air component of Operation Hadin Kai successfully executed an air interdiction mission on August 16, in Arina, Southern Tumbuns, Borno State."

15 bandits killed in Gudiri plateau state

Additionally, news emerged that 15 bandits and three soldiers were killed on Tuesday during a raid on a bandit hideout in Gudiri, located in the Bashar District of Wase LGA, Plateau State.

Addressing the North East operation, NAF spokesperson Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet informed that intelligence had pinpointed the terrorists' relocation to the Arina area in Maiduguri State, The Punch reported.

He disclosed that this has led to the decisive strike.

NAF reveals identities of slain terrorist commanders

Gabkwet identified the slain terrorist commanders as Munzir Arika, Sani Dilla (Dan Hausawan Jubillaram), Ameer Modu, Dan Fulani Fari Fari, and Bakoura Arina Chiki.

He further noted that 35 additional fighters were either killed or critically injured during the operation.

Kidnapped Sokoto emir gunned down by abductors

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Alhaji Muhammad Bawa, the Sarkin Kudun Gatawa in Sokoto State, has reportedly died in captivity after being kidnapped by bandits about a month ago.

The news of his death was confirmed by one of his sons, who stated that the family had been informed of his father's passing.

Source: Legit.ng