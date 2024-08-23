The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Abuja returned over one million naira and valuables to the family of Mr. Najeem Abiodun Babalola, who tragically lost his life in a road crash on June 11, 2024

Corps Commander Chorie Mutaa presented the recovered items to Mr. Babalola's mother, emphasizing the importance of traffic safety and commending the professionalism of the rescue team

The family expressed deep gratitude for the FRSC's integrity and dedication, praising their efforts to locate them despite the challenges posed by the accident

ABUJA – The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has returned the sum of ₦1,034,010 and other valuables to the family of Najeem Abiodun Babalola, a victim of a fatal road crash.

The presentation was made by Corps Commander Chorie Mutaa, the FRSC Sector Commander of the FCT, at a ceremony held on Friday.

Family receive N1 million from family. Photo source: FRSCNigeria

Source: Twitter

Mr. Babalola tragically lost his life in a collision involving a Lexus 350 saloon car and two motorcycles on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, near the Iddo Sabo U-turn along the Abuja Airport junction-Giri route.

FRSC returns N1 million crash victim's family

The crash claimed the lives of Mr. Babalola and two others. All victims were confirmed dead upon arrival at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, where they were taken by a rescue team from the Abuja Airport Unit Command.

Corps Commander Mutaa expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations.

In addition to the cash, other valuables belonging to the deceased, including two POS machines, a Tecno phone, a power bank, five ATM cards, a lantern, and a USB device, were handed over to Mr. Babalola's mother in the presence of other family members.

FRSC presents commendation letters to officials

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has presented letters of commendation to four officials of the agency who returned eight million, seven hundred thousand naira, they recovered during a road traffic crash.

The FRSC personnel recovered the money during a rescue operation at Olam, Kaduna state on 24 April 2024.

Source: Legit.ng