A Nigerian political analyst has outlined steps to prevent future incidents of government aircraft being seized in foreign countries, following the grounding of three presidential planes in France

The analyst emphasized the need for stronger legal agreements and better preparation when engaging in international contracts, particularly with foreign entities that may attempt to exploit developing nations

The recent jet seizure stems from a long-standing dispute between Nigeria and a Chinese company over a terminated contract, sparking accusations of foul play from both sides

Nigeria — Political affairs analyst and lawyer, Kurtis Adigba, has proposed measures to prevent the seizure of Nigerian jets in the future, following a recent incident involving the grounding of three presidential planes in France.

In an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, Adigba described the situation as embarrassing for Nigeria but emphasized that it presents an opportunity for the country to learn and improve.

“The Federal Attorney General has a role to play because he is the legal clearing house of the government. If the federal government is going to stand as a guarantor to any foreign loan in the future, then there has to be a very firm and strong agreement on what happens if the primary party defaults,” Adigba stated.

Adigba also noted that while there is nothing inherently wrong with subnational entities engaging in contracts with foreign companies, it is crucial that they fulfill their obligations.

He warned that some foreign entities may attempt to exploit developing countries, urging Nigeria to be better prepared in the future.

Seized jets and government responses

The comments come in the wake of a French court's decision to seize three Nigerian government-owned jets, stemming from a longstanding dispute with a Chinese company.

The disagreement originated from a 2007 contract between Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment and Nigeria's Ogun State to develop a free-trade zone.

The agreement, which was terminated between 2015 and 2016, led to a legal battle, with Zhongshan accusing Nigerian authorities of using a "campaign of illegal acts" to force them out of the deal. It has also been confirmed that one of the jets had been released.

Nigeria's government has strongly condemned the seizure, accusing Zhongshan of attempting to "undercut and scam" the African nation, BBC confirmed. The planes were undergoing routine maintenance in France at the time of the seizure, according to Nigerian officials.

