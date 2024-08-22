Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, representing Zamfara West, has provided critical relief to flood victims in Gummi Local Government Area

During his visit to the Emir of Gummi, Senator Yari announced a relief package that includes 15 trucks of assorted grains, 5,000 mattresses, among others

Senator Yari has also established an assessment committee to evaluate the damage and ensure that modern construction practices are used in the rebuilding efforts

In response to the recent catastrophic flooding in Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, representing Zamfara West, has stepped in with critical relief efforts.

The floods, triggered by over 14 hours of heavy rainfall, have wreaked havoc across the region, resulting in the loss of 12 lives and displacing nearly 2,000 individuals.

Senator Yari sends relief materials to Zamfara state govt after flooding incident Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

Yari donates 5,000 matrasses, others

During a visit to the Emir of Gummi, His Royal Highness Justice Lawal Hassan (Rtd.), Chairman, Senate Committee on Water Resources, Senator Abdulaziz Yari announced the distribution of essential aid to those affected by the flooding.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Media Office of Senator Yari, on Thursday, August 22.

The relief package includes 15 trucks of assorted grains such as rice, millet, and maize.

Additionally, the senator has provided 5,000 mattresses and 10,000 blankets to help the displaced families cope with the immediate aftermath of the disaster, Leadership reported.

Senator Yari, deeply moved by the tragedy, conveyed his sympathy to the affected communities, saying:

"These relief materials are an emergency measure to alleviate the suffering of the flood victims.

"Our goal is to provide immediate support while we work on a longer-term solution."

Yari speaks on assessment and rebuilding plans

Senator Yari has also initiated the formation of an assessment committee tasked with evaluating the damage and identifying the causes of the flooding, Nigerian Tribune reported.

He said:

"We will ensure that modern construction practices are employed in the rebuilding efforts.

"Mud bricks will not be used; we will utilize durable materials and skilled engineers to reconstruct the affected areas."

Emir of Gummi commends Yari

The Emir of Gummi expressed gratitude for Senator Yari’s swift and compassionate response.

He called on the affected residents to cooperate with the assessment committee to ensure a comprehensive evaluation of the damages.

Tinubu reacts as 30 killed after floods engulfed Jigawa

In another development, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, August 21, extended "profound condolences" to the government and the people of Jigawa state over the recent flooding that has led to the loss of at least 30 lives and displacement of many citizens.

A statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu's official spokesman, the Nigerian leader also commiserated with the bereaved families and victims of the flooding, which has impacted about 14 local government areas (LGAs) and many households.

Source: Legit.ng