BREAKING: Police Give Update on Abduction of Ex-Rep Member Onyemaechi
Asaba, Delta state - The Delta state police command confirmed on Saturday, August 10, that former member of the House of Representatives, Joan Onyemaechi, has been released after being abducted on Tuesday, July 30.
Onyemaechi was reportedly abducted by gunmen at her church in Asaba, the state capital after they killed her police orderly and driver.
The Delta state police command confirmed her release in an X post on Saturday morning.
"Police PRO SP Bright Edafe has just officially confirmed Rt. Hon. Joan Onyemaechi (Ada-Anioma) has been released by her abductors ...details coming."
The Punch also cited the police spokesman as saying:
"Yes, she was released last night".
Sources cited by The Ounch said a ransom of over N300 million was paid for her release, although this has not been officially confirmed by the authorities.
Details to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
