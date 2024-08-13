Nigerians preparing to leave the country for the United States have been advised on the first sixteen things they need to fix on their arrival in America.

The advice was given in a threat on X by a community of Nigerians in the US. According to the tweet, the first thing to do is to set up a network provider.

List of things to prioritise on getting to the United States Photo Credit: @UbaniIrene

Source: Twitter

The community maintained that the suggestions are best useful for Nigerian immigrants who travel to the US to study.

Below are the 16 things to first do on getting to the US:

Set Up a Network Provider

Upon arriving in the US, one of the first things to do is get a mobile network provider. Popular options include Mint Mobile, Lyca, T-Mobile, and AT&T, which offer various plans to suit different needs and budgets. It's essential to check which provider offers the best coverage in your area to ensure reliable connectivity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Getting a SIM card is relatively easy, with the option to purchase one at the airport or Walmart or ask someone to order one for you before arrival. Having a US phone number is crucial for tasks like opening a bank account, making it a priority in the first few days. With widespread WiFi availability, an unlimited data plan may not be necessary immediately, allowing you to choose a plan that suits your needs.

Solving accommodation

Graduate housing is a convenient option if available, but if not, you'll need to find an apartment and sign a lease, usually for one year.

It's crucial to carefully read and understand the lease terms to avoid violating conditions, such as breaking the lease early, which can result in losing your security deposit.

Getting a credit card

As a student in the US, it's highly recommended to get a credit card to start building your credit history. The Discover Student Card is a great option, offering no annual fee, Student-friendly rewards, easy application process with just I-20 form, visa and US phone number

You can also get a $100 bonus by having someone refer you when applying, and the referrer will also receive a bonus.

Obtain Social Security Number (SSN)

Obtaining a Social Security Number (SSN) is essential for working and other official activities in the US. However, there is a waiting period of at least 10 days after arriving in the country before you can apply for an SSN.

To apply, visit your university's International Student Services Office (ISSO) for guidance on the necessary documents and procedures. If you have a part-time job, you'll be eligible to apply for an SSN. If you're on a funding package, you may need to obtain a work authorization letter from your department or the ISSO before applying at the Social Security Administration (SSA) office.

Opening a checking account

Opening a U.S. bank account is crucial for international students, especially those with university funding or planning to work on or off campus. Universities typically require a U.S. bank account to deposit funds, and employers need account details to process payments.

There are two main types of bank accounts in the U.S.: Checking Accounts for everyday transactions and Savings Accounts for saving money and earning interest. When opening an account, carefully read the terms and conditions to understand any applicable fees.

Some banks offer ways to waive account maintenance fees, such as maintaining a minimum balance or setting up direct deposits. Additionally, consider getting a debit card and potentially a credit card to start building your credit history, but be sure to manage your accounts responsibly.

Below are 11 other things you should do:

Groceries and household items Student discounts Getting a real ID Driver’s license Healthcare and Insurance Public Transportation Campus Resources Cultural Adjustment Financial Management Safety Networking and Legal Considerations

See the tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng