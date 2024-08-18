A human rights activist, Dr. Otive Igbuzor emphasized the need for a shift in Nigerian politics, advocating for the involvement of God-fearing professionals

Igbuzor highlighted the importance of developing transformative leaders and implementing well-formulated strategies

Among other things, Igbuzor called for the formation of a developmentalist coalition focused on deepening democracy, and eradicating poverty

FCT, Abuja - Human rights activist, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, has outlined five critical actions that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must undertake to eradicate poverty and ensure social justice in Nigeria.

Igbuzor who is also the founding executive director, African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development, spoke with Legit.ng on Thursday, August 8, in Abuja.

Igbuzor emphasized the need for a transformation in the way politics is conducted in the country, stressing that the current political landscape is dominated by individuals more interested in looting and brigandage than in the nation's welfare.

He said:

"First and foremost, we need to change the way politics is played in Nigeria.The beginning point is that decent, hard-working, and God-fearing professionals must participate in politics."

Tinubu urged to develop transformative leaders

Igbuzor highlighted the importance of developing transformative leaders, particularly in the political arena.

According to him, leadership is one of the most crucial factors influencing the success or failure of any organization, institution, or nation.

He said:

"Study after study has linked superior financial and organizational performance, as well as other forms of success, to leadership.

"The progress, development, and fortunes of many nations are tied to the type and quality of political leadership they have had and continue to have."

Igbuzor urges for formation of developmentalist coalition

The activist also called for the formation of a developmentalist coalition dedicated to deepening democracy in a way that promotes development, eradicating poverty, and ensuring social justice.

He noted:

"There is a need for a coalition that will pursue the deepening of democracy that will translate to development. This coalition must be focused on eradicating poverty and injustice."

Focus on strategic development, Tinubu told

Igbuzor stressed the importance of a strategic approach to national development.

In his advise to Tinubu, Igbuzor said that strategy plays a central role in the effective functioning of any country, integrating a nation's major goals, policies, and actions into a cohesive whole.

Tinubu govt should promote appropriate development approaches

Lastly, Igbuzor called for the promotion of development approaches tailored specifically for Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

He noted that development strategies must be appropriate and relevant to the unique challenges and opportunities of the region.

He noted:

"To truly eradicate poverty and ensure social justice, we need to adopt development approaches that are suitable for Nigeria and Africa,"

Tinubu speaks on reviewing Nigeria’s constitution

In another development, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has pledged to consider the proposal for a new constitution presented by a distinguished group called ‘The Patriots.’

Led by former Commonwealth Secretary-General Chief Emeka Anyaoku, the group requested a visit to the President in Abuja on Friday, August 10.

During the meeting, President Tinubu reiterated that transforming the economy for long-term growth and development remains a top priority for his administration.

