A 45-year-old man in Indonesia has ended the life of his neighbour, a 60-year-old man after he was hurt and became annoyed by the latter’s persistent question of him being unmarried

Indonesian police disclosed that the unfortunate incident took place in South Tapanuli regency, located in North Sumatra, on July 29

Parlindungan was arrested within one hour of the incident and reportedly confessed to the crime, police confirmed

A man is facing trial after he allegedly killed his neighbour following persistent ridicule of him being single and unmarried, Indonesia police reported.

What really happened?

The man identified as Parlindungan Siregar aged 45, attacked his neighbour, Asgim Irianto, aged 60, a retired civil servant, with a piece of wood on July 29.

The unfortunate incident took place in Tapanuli Selatan in northern Sumatra, Daily Independent reported.

Assistant police commissioner Maria Marpaung disclosed that on July 31, Mr. Irianto ran out after Siregar attacked him but fell down after he was hit on the head. Siregar continued hitting him until their neighbours intervened.

As reported by The Guardian, they took Mr Irianto to a local community health centre but he died on the way.

Police take action

Siregar was arrested shortly after and admitted to plotting his neighbour’s murder, Ms Marpaung said.

According to AKP Maria, Parlindungan said during questioning by police that he was determined to beat Mr Asgim to death because he was hurt by how often his neighbor asked him, in jest, why he was not married, Global Nation reported.

“He was determined to beat Mr Asgim to death because of the frequent taunts about his single status,” Ms Marpaung added.

