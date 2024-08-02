On the second day of the protest in Ojota, Lagos State, a 12- or 13-year-old girl joined the rally,

As the protest reached its second day, a 12- or 13-year-old girl joined the rally in Ojota, Lagos State.

In a video shared on X, she was seen pleading with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for help with her school fees.

Holding a placard and shouting, “President Tinubu, my father cannot pay my school fees, please help me,” the young protester’s distressed appearance matched the urgent message on her sign.

The protests, which have seen widespread participation in states like Kano, Yobe, Borno, Katsina, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, and Akwa-Ibom, are driven by widespread concerns over hunger, economic hardship, and poor governance, Vanguard reported.

In response, the federal government has urged the youth to consider ending their protests, assuring that their grievances have been heard and promising to address the issues raised.

